Metro-east cops honored for saving worker from electrical shock

Two Shiloh police officers were recognized this week for their efforts in saving a construction worker who suffered an electrical shock in October.
Officers Bradley Blake and Mark Geyer received awards from the police department during a Village Board meeting on Monday.
“It is without question that Officers Blake and Geyer saved the patient’s life and for that heroism, the administration at the Shiloh Police Department awarded them the department Life Saving Award at the Village Board of Trustees meeting on Monday,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page.
The accident happened within walking distance of the police department on Oct. 7 at Wilke Window and Door. The business complex was under construction at the time.
Police said the worker was using a water-cooled industrial concrete saw. A news release said it appeared that the saw came in contact with an electrical line, resulting in the worker getting shocked. Officers Blake and Geyer found the worker unconscious, not breathing, lying in a large puddle of water. At least one other person was shocked trying to move the worker out of the water.
The police chief, Jim Stover, explained last month that Blake had found a canvas tie-down strap, wrapped it around the worker’s wrist and pulled him away from the water. Geyer started CPR while Blake prepared an automated external defibrillator from his patrol vehicle. Shortly after giving CPR, Geyer said he could feel a pulse. The officers stayed with the man until he was taken away by an O’Fallon-Shiloh ambulance to Memorial Hospital East.
During Monday night’s meeting, police said Steve Wilke, of Wilke Window and Door, donated $1,000 to Backstoppers in the officers’ names.
“In my opinion, if my two officers had not used the professional training they received, I don’t believe the victim would have survived until our ambulance got there,” Stover had said last month. “It was a challenge to get him out from where he was, but everyone worked together.”
The Fairview Heights office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in October that it would investigate the accident. According to a police report, the construction crew was working for the Hayden Wrecking Corporation, an East St. Louis business.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments