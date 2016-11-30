St. Louis Bread Co. to relocate to Belleville Crossing from downtown

Panera Bread officials confirmed Wednesday it will close its St. Louis Bread Co. location in downtown Belleville and relocate to its new Belleville Crossing location.
“Panera Bread has been proud to be a part of the Belleville community for more than a decade,” the company said in a statement. “On Dec. 6, we are relocating our Main Street bakery-cafe to 5801 Belleville Crossing to better serve our guests in a larger space with additional parking, a drive-through and an updated interior that will include Panera 2.0 features like Rapid Pick Up and kiosk ordering. We will provide opportunities for all Main Street associates at this new location.”
The downtown St. Louis Bread Co. is located at 113 E. Main St.
Wendy Pfeil, executive director of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce, said as of Wednesday she had not heard of any plans for another business to take the restaurant’s place at the downtown location.
In June, the Belleville City Council approved the company’s request to build the new restaurant at Illinois 15 and Frank Scott Parkway.
The Belleville Crossing location is scheduled to open on Dec. 4, the company said in an email to the BND.
