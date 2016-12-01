AFSCME files suit in St. Clair County to block Rauner contract

A union representing state workers filed suit Wednesday in St. Clair County, seeking to prevent Gov. Bruce Rauner from imposing his final contract terms.
Rauner ended talks last winter with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees state council. A state labor board sided with Rauner this month that talks were at “impasse.” That means the governor can impose his terms.
He did that a second time Wednesday in announcing an employee drug and alcohol testing plan.
Rauner’s office said the governor’s final offer includes $1,000 merit pay for employees, overtime after 40 hours, bereavement leave, workplace safety task forces, the use of volunteers, and drug and alcohol testing of those reasonably suspected of use on the job.
“Overtime after 40 hours of work, workplace safety task forces, drug and alcohol testing for those reasonably suspected of use on the job, and bereavement leave are not unreasonable and simply make sense,” Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said. “We ask that AFSCME work with us on implementing these common sense changes and ensure that employees' bonuses are not delayed because of needless, meritless litigation.”
Nearly three dozen Illinois legislators of both political stripes held a news conference Wednesday to ask Rauner to resume contract negotiations with AFSCME, the state’s largest public-employee union.
The lawmakers said the issue is crucial to the struggling state.
Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, is among legislators calling for a return to the bargaining table.
“With both sides at the bargaining table, I firmly believe that the governor’s administration and AFSCME will be able to come to a fair agreement that will benefit both working families and taxpayers,” Costello said. “I remain firm in my support of Illinois workers and look forward to seeing both sides return to negotiating so that the state can reach a fair contract.”
AFSCME said in a statement it will talk.
