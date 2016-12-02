Snow possible overnight Saturday, early Sunday

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below, including a chance for the first snowfall of the season this weekend:
Friday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 30. Light wind.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Saturday night...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening... Then chance of rain...Possibly mixed with snow after midnight. Low in the mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain...Possibly mixed with snow in the morning. High in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s.
Monday...Partly sunny in the morning...Then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 40s.
Monday night...Rain likely. Low in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday and Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. High in the mid 40s. Low in the lower 30s.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. High in the upper 30s.
Wednesday night...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain. Low around 20.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High around 30.
Comments