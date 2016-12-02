Snow possible overnight Saturday, early Sunday

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

2:40 St. Clair County officials swearing-in

1:12 Tribute to Chief Judge John Baricevic

1:56 O'Fallon Mayor Gary Graham announces his retirement

1:44 Gingerbread contest winner no stranger to best of Show

1:45 St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen returns after six-game injury absence

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season