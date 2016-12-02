Medical cannabis shop touts plant as alternative to opioids

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

0:40 Pair of elves hang lights in the metro-east

1:35 Two charged for shooting MetroLink rider

1:30 Southern Illinois soldier killed in Afghanistan arrives at Scott Air Force Base

3:17 O'Fallon alderman wants to be mayor

2:40 St. Clair County officials swearing-in

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots

4:10 Tank driver on fate of commander during Battle of the Bulge