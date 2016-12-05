Metro-East News

December 5, 2016 8:21 AM

Guns N’ Roses set to come back to St. Louis

News-Democrat

It’s been confirmed: Guns N’ Roses is coming back to St. Louis, and tickets will be on sale this weekend.

The show is scheduled July 27 in The Dome at America’s Center as part of the band’s “Not In This Lifetime” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Saturday while VIP packages and Nightrain pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale 10 a.m. Monday.

Guns N’ Roses is expected to return to St. Louis after a 25-year hiatus. The band last performed in St. Louis in 1991 when lead singer Axl Rose and a fan taking photos got into an altercation at the former Riverport Amphitheater in Maryland Heights.

The ordeal started what’s known today as the “Riverport Riot.”

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

St. Nicholas visits Weihnachtsfest in Millstadt

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos