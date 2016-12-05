Guns N’ Roses set to come back to St. Louis

It’s been confirmed: Guns N’ Roses is coming back to St. Louis, and tickets will be on sale this weekend.
The show is scheduled July 27 in The Dome at America’s Center as part of the band’s “Not In This Lifetime” tour.
The Machine Is Back At It In 2017!#GnFnR #NotInThisLifetime Tour— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) December 5, 2016
Get more info at https://t.co/R8emcxgCHw pic.twitter.com/VoPowRdqQZ
Tickets go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Saturday while VIP packages and Nightrain pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale 10 a.m. Monday.
Guns N’ Roses is expected to return to St. Louis after a 25-year hiatus. The band last performed in St. Louis in 1991 when lead singer Axl Rose and a fan taking photos got into an altercation at the former Riverport Amphitheater in Maryland Heights.
The ordeal started what’s known today as the “Riverport Riot.”
