Partly sunny skies Tuesday; chance of snow, much colder later in week

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning...Then partly sunny in the afternoon. High in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. High around 40. Light wind.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain in the evening. Low in the lower 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday...Colder. Mostly sunny. High in the upper 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low around 17.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 20s.
Friday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 19.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. High in the mid 30s.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Low around 30.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain... Possibly mixed with snow. High in the lower 40s.
Sunday night and Monday...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers...Possibly mixed with rain showers. Low around 30. High around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Comments