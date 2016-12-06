43-year-old woman reported missing in East St. Louis

A 43-year-old woman was reported missing by Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department on Tuesday morning.
Police said the woman, identified as Portia Adams, was last seen leaving her residence, located within the John DeShields Housing Complex in East St. Louis on Monday at 3:30 a.m.
Adams was described as a black female, 5-foot-2, about 170 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and wearing a brown coat, blue jeans and white high-top Air Force One tennis shoes. Police said Adams also has a tattoo of the name “STEVEN” on her neck.
Her vehicle was found abandoned in Washington Park, police said Tuesday.
Anyone who may have seen Adams is asked to contact Illinois State Police, Special Agent Ben Koch at 618-589-2335, Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson at 618-874-0115 or East St. Louis Police Detective Jason Hicks at 618-482-6767.
