Walmart thieves grab TV, diapers, baby formula – worth almost 2K

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying four people that police believe stole nearly $2,000 in goods from the Godfrey Walmart on the morning of Nov. 29.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, three men and one woman entered the Walmart, 6660 Godfrey Road, around 11 a.m. Police said the group worked as a team to take a 43-inch LG television, baby diapers and 75 cans of baby formula.
Police said the total value of the goods taken was $1,990.42. Police said the group placed items into grocery carts and pushed them out of the store. Police said the goods were placed in what could have been a maroon Nissan Altima. One of the men wore a St. Louis Cardinals stocking cap.
Police do not know where the people are from but believe they live in the St. Louis region. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office through its dispatch center at 618-692-4433, or through its anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
