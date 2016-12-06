Police seek help to find missing Jefferson County, Mo., teen

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl from Jefferson County.
Trinity Battig, 15, has been missing since Nov. 29. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Battig is 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds. Authorities believe she may be in the company of a juvenile male. She may wear glasses and has pierced ears. She may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information of Battig’s whereabouts are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-9999.
