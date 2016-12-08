Where to buy Hatichmals in the St. Louis area

Local stores say Hatchimals, one of the most popular toys of the holiday season, are in high demand this holiday season and several say they’re currently sold out.
The interactive toy includes a colorful, fuzzy animal that hatches from an egg. From there, children are expected to take care of the little toy animals as they grow from babies to kids.
“If you have to pick one toy this year, this is it, “ Jim Silver, editor-in-chief of TTPM.com, an online toy review site, told the Associated Press. “It’s the whole excitement of the hatching process.”
Hatchimals are expected to be available at Walmart, Target, Toys “R” Us and Kmart. Some Hatchimals are still available on Amazon and listed at more than $229. Few are currently for sale on Craigslist in the St. Louis area.
The following metro-east stores said Thursday that they’ve sold out of Hatchimals and are unsure when the next shipment will arrive: Walmart in Belleville, Walmart in O’Fallon, Walmart in Collinsville, Target in Fairview Heights and Target in Shiloh. Most of these stores said shoppers are encouraged to check back regularly if they’re looking for the toy.
Target corporate offices also announced this week that Hatchimals should be arriving in Targets across the nation starting Sunday. There will be a limit of two Hatchmal toys per customer.
The company that makes Hatchimals posted the following on its website in regard to new arrivals: “The consumer response to Hatchimals has been extraordinary, exceeding all expectations. This is a special season and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed, nor do we support inflated prices from non-authorized resellers. While additional product will hit retail shelves in December, we anticipate this inventory will also sell out quickly. We have increased production and a whole new batch of Hatchimals will be ready to hatch in early 2017.”
The statement continued: “In the meantime, we have created an online resource center at Hatchimals.com/NorthPole to help kids and their parents during the wait. We are also partnering with some of our retailers to develop pre-sale and/or rain-check programs for redemption in January. We will continue to update with program details as they become available.”
KSDK reported that some St. Louis-area Walmart stores are supposed to receive more Hatchimal toys, starting Thursday.
▪ Festus, Mo. – 650 S. Truman Boulevard
▪ De Soto, Mo. – 12862 State Route 21
▪ Sullivan, Mo. – 350 Park Rodge Road
▪ Farmington, Mo. – 707 Walton Drive
▪ Fredericktown, Mo. – 707 Walton Drive
▪ Perryville, Mo. – 1750 S. Perryville Boulevard
