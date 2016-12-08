Metro-East News

December 8, 2016 2:10 PM

Injuries reported in crash on Interstate 55

News-Democrat

Multiple rescue crews were called to a report of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 55 in the Collinsville area.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer that ended up on its side, according to emergency radio transmissions. Police at the scene said three tractor-trailers were involved.

Police were directing traffic off the interstate in the area.

Rescue crews from Collinsville, Maryville and Glen Carbon were dispatched.

Rescuers also called for a medical helicopter.

The crash happened near mile marker 13.

For more on this story as it develops, return to bnd.com.

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Raw footage from wreck on Interstate 55, near Illinois 159

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos