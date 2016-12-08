Injuries reported in crash on Interstate 55

Multiple rescue crews were called to a report of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 55 in the Collinsville area.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer that ended up on its side, according to emergency radio transmissions. Police at the scene said three tractor-trailers were involved.
Police were directing traffic off the interstate in the area.
Rescue crews from Collinsville, Maryville and Glen Carbon were dispatched.
Rescuers also called for a medical helicopter.
The crash happened near mile marker 13.
