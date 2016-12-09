Crash with fatality reported in Belleville

Rescue crews were called midday Friday to a report of a crash with at least one fatality in the 2600 block of Centreville Avenue in Belleville.
Emergency responders at the scene placed a white sheet over what appeared to be the body of an occupant of one vehicle. An Illinois State Police trooper at the scene confirmed the crash resulted in at least one fatality.
The crash possibly involved entrapment of an occupant, according to emergency radio transmissions.
The crash involved a sport-utility vehicle and a truck. The roadway was expected to be closed until a crash-reconstruction team completed an investigation.
At 1:20 p.m. Friday, a hearse arrived at the scene of the crash.
Illinois Department of Transportation employees were on scene assisting with traffic control.
