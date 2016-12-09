Clif St. James, better known as ‘Corky the Clown,’ dies at 91

Clif St. James, a member of the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame, best known for his portrayal as TV’s “Corky the Clown,” died on Friday at age 91.
According to KSDK, St. James died at St. Luke’s Hospital after battling complications from pneumonia.
St. James was a weather forecaster and portrayed “Corky The Clown” on Channel 5 from 1954 to 1980. The highly-rated show was the first in St. Louis to be broadcast in color, according to KSDK.
St. James was born June 3, 1925 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He joined the Army in 1943 and fought in World War II. St. James served within the 591st field artillery battalion of the 106th Infantry Division in northern France and Germany and was part of the Battle of the Bulge.
St. James first appeared in St. Louis on the radio airwaves, working at KWK and KSD radio before joining KSD-TV as a freelance announcer, according to the Post-Dispatch.
He is survived by his wife, Nance, and a son, Chip. Funeral arrangements were pending, according to the Post-Dispatch
