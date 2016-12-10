Metro-East News

23-year-old Belleville woman dies in car crash

A 23-year-old Belleville woman died in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 255, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near mile-marker 30, which is in the Pontoon Beach area, when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into a ditch, Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said. The vehicle overturned and landed upside-down.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:11 a.m.

Police were withholding the woman’s full identity pending notification of her family.

