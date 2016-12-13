Some Granite City steelworkers get good news from U.S. Steel

More than 200 jobs are set to return as part of the Granite City Works operation is scheduled to begin operating again in mid-February, U.S. Steel said in a news release.
The company plans to “adjust its hot strip mill operating configuration to support a previously announced asset revitalization process,” U.S. Steel said.
U.S. Steel plans to begin processing slabs on the currently idled hot strip mill at Granite City Works in mid-February. U. S. Steel intends to source slabs from its own domestic facilities, the corporation said.
Erin Dipietro, the manager of External Communications for U.S. Steel, said about 220 jobs would be returning to Granite City Works.
About 200 of the jobs would be for union workers, Dipietro said.
Granite City Works’ blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities were idled in December of last year and the hot strip mill was idled in January of this year in response to challenging global market conditions.
About 2,000 workers were laid off.
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, who has worked to extend unemployment benefits for Granite City steelworkers to 52 weeks from 26 weeks, welcomed Tuesday’s news.
“While it is not even close to everything we are working for, there has been some good news from the U.S. Steel plant,” Hoffman said on his Facebook page.
U.S. Steel said Granite City’s blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities will remain idled.
The pickle line, cold mill and finishing lines at Granite City Works will continue to operate.
