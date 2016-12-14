Louisiana man accused of child sexual abuse in metro-east

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly announced this week that a man from Louisiana was charged with seven felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.
The man was identified in a news release as David H. Derousse, of West Monroe, La.
The charges state that Derousse, 69, “knowingly committed an act of sexual conduct” with the two minors. Court records allege that the abuse happened during a two-year period, from August 2014 to August 2016.
The Mascoutah Police Department investigated the case.
Bail for Derousse was set at $75,000. The St. Clair County jail said Derousse was not in custody as of early Wednesday morning.
Court records indicated that the case has pending grand jury actions.
