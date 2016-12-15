Locally owned pharmacy is closing after decades in the metro-east

A self-described “hometown pharmacy” is closing this week after more than 55 years in business.
Lenny Locus, owner of Ashmann’s Pharmacy in downtown Collinsville, is retiring.
“It is time for him to move on,” Ashmann’s stated on social media in early December. The pharmacy announced that its last day of business would be Thursday and that all prescriptions would be transferred to the Walgreens at 401 Beltline Road.
Locus declined to comment at this time.
He started working at Ashmann’s as a cashier when he was 18 years old, according to the social media announcement, which has been shared more than 100 times. Then, Locus bought the pharmacy in 1998 “because he had such a strong bond with all of you that he could not imagine working anywhere else,” the business stated.
In addition to pharmacy services, Ashmann’s sells decor, jewelry, candles, candy and more.
Collinsville City Manager Mitch Bair said there are no plans yet for a new business at Ashmann’s location, 209 East Main St.
“The city will be working with Mr. Locus to find a buyer or tenant for the building,” Bair said in an email to the News-Democrat. “Our hopes are that we find a retail user to take advantage of the highly-trafficked intersection along (Illinois) 159.”
The pharmacy’s announcement that it would close also expressed gratitude to its customers, who “have been so much more than customers to us.”
“Your loyalty kept our doors open during many hard times,” Ashmann’s stated. “We have laughed together, and we have cried together. We watched all of our children grow up and have children of their own. You brought food to Lenny. You jumped over barricades and slogged through wet cement to get into our building during the highway-expansion project.”
The business specifically noted in its announcement that the roadwork had “nothing to do” with its decision to close.
“Ashmann’s is satisfied with the end result of the highway expansion, and the city of Collinsville has always been good to us,” the business stated. “We are proud to be a part of this community. Collinsville is our home.”
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments