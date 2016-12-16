St. Louis OKs Ballpark Village expansion pegged at $220 million

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has approved plans for a $220 million expansion of Ballpark Village that will include a residential tower, office, retail, restaurant and entertainment space near Busch Stadium.
The board approved the plans for the 550,000-square-foot second phase of the project Friday.
The highlight of the construction will be a 29-story glass-and-steel apartment tower, while office and retail space is expected to revitalize the area of downtown around the Cardinals’ ballpark.
Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said in a statement that the club “appreciates the city’s willingness to work with us to help make our shared vision of a world-class, mix-use neighborhood next to Busch Stadium a reality.”
The project is expected to be completed in 2019.
