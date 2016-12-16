Illinois State Police ‘slammed with crashes’ on ice-covered roads

The roads for Friday’s commute home were treacherous thanks to an icy mix that blanketed the metro-east starting around 3:30 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., Illinois State Police District 11 Public Information Officer Calvin Dye Jr. said troopers were working crashes on every major road in the area and had nearly 50 calls pending. During a three-hour window from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., troopers worked 30 crash scenes and had another 40 pending. Dye said troopers were being called in early in order to help with the case load.
“We wouldn’t want anyone going faster than 10 mph right now,” he said. “We just had three crashes at 64 and 255. We’re slammed with crashes.”
Dye said at 6:15 p.m. that numerous vehicles are stalled on Interstate 64 and Illinois 15 because of crashes. As a result, the Illinois State Police is encouraging people to stay off the roads.
By 6:40 p.m., the number of crashes needed ISP response had swelled to 130.
“Crashes are being prioritized in order of seriousness,” ISP District 11 posted on its Facebook page, “so if you are one of the unfortunate ‘properly damage only’ crashes, please be patient. Your wait time is allowing someone with an injury to be helped first.”
Around 5:25 p.m., an Illinois Department of Transportation worker said via scanner, “We are trying to get to the main roads first.”
At one point, police were asking for fire departments to handle crashes, rather than patrol officers.
According to the Belleville Fire Department’s Twitter feed, roads were a mess around 4:15 p.m.
There were reports that St. Clair Square Mall shoppers were being advised not to leave, due to road conditions.
Illinois 15 was a particular trouble spot. The eastbound lanes were blocked by an accident at South 74th around 4:20 p.m., according to Belleville Fire Department.
There were crashes in the westbound lanes of Illinois 15 as well. Scanner traffic from a Belleville police officer reported there were multiple crashes on the westbound lanes of Illinois 15.
A dispatcher from the Belleville Police Department indicated via scanner traffic that she had 19 crashes reported at 4:25 p.m.
Just after 4 p.m., scanner traffic indicated that a school bus had been rear-ended near the intersection of South 74th and Westchester Drive in Belleville. Scanner traffic indicated that children were on the bus, but there were no injuries.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency is keeping a running log of crashes on its Facebook page.
Numerous reports indicate that “black ice” seems to be the problem on most roads. The News-Democrat newsroom has received reports of slick roads throughout the area.
5 p.m. - A multi-vehicle crash was reported near Lebanon on U.S. 50. Multiple ambulances were requested to come to the scene. As of 7:15 p.m., motorists have been waiting for that crash to clear for more than two hours.
6 p.m. - Westbound Illinois 15 at Eckert Road in Belleville was closed.
6:25 p.m. - Scanner traffic out of Madison County indicated that Troy-O’Fallon Road near Troy was totally shut down after a snowplow had slid into an embankment.
7 p.m - Swansea police reported via scanner that eastbound traffic on Frank Scott Parkway West near Sullivan was at a complete standstill.
7 p.m. - St. Clair County EMA reminds drivers that calling 911 isn’t going to get the roads cleared any quicker.
7:12 p.m. - Report in to News-Democrat newsroom, “Illinois 161 from Belleville to New Baden is littered with cars that have driven off the road.”
