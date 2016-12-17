IDOT says crews were out before freezing rain arrived, but conditions made work difficult

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Transportation said crews were treating roads well before the arrival of Friday’s freezing rain, which made roadways hazardous across the metro-east region.
Crews were out Friday morning, in advance of the storm, IDOT spokesman Brian Williamsen said. But weather conditions made it difficult and dangerous for trucks to cover roads during the course of the storm.
“Our crews were out before and during the storm and continue to work to clear the roads,” Williamsen said Saturday morning. “They will be out today and tomorrow, and as long as necessary to treat the roads to make them as safe as possible.”
He added, “Safety is a top priority at IDOT and our crews work hard to keep the roads as safe as possible during winter storms.”
That being said, Williamsen said travel is discouraged during winter storm events; motorists may encounter hazardous driving conditions and lengthy delays when they choose to drive during winter storms, and this was the case Friday night as the weather created dangerous driving conditions.
Before leaving for a trip in bad weather, Williamsen said motorists should ask: Is my trip necessary?
Some metro-east residents reported that their commutes Friday evening took hours. Some motorists were in stand-stills for two hours or more.
At some points, traffic was stopped on multiple interstates and state highways.
