0:48 Fire damages home Pause

0:36 A frigid morning in the metro-east

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

0:36 Fire at Chevys restaurant in O'Fallon

0:24 Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage