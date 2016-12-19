Authorities ID head-on crash victim; 3 others hurt, including 2 children

Illinois State Police said a 68-year-old Millstadt woman died in a crash late Sunday night after her vehicle was struck head-on at Illinois 158 near Roachtown Road.
The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Marlene Horn. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:05 a.m.
Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said a 33-year-old man from Belleville was driving a 2007 Toyota RAV4 northbound on Illinois 158 when his vehicle struck a black 2005 Acura car head-on. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
“The driver of a blue 2007 Toyota RAV4 was traveling with two juveniles, and one of them was a small child,” Dye said. “He crossed the center line, and the reason why is still under investigation.”
The man and two children had serious injuries, police said. The man was taken to a Belleville area hospital while the children were taken to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
The Millstadt Fire Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and MedStar EMS also responded to the scene.
State Police Zone 6 Investigations was looking into the cause of the crash.
