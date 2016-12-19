Fire destroys Sears, mattress stores in southern Illinois

A Sears store and a mattress business caught fire overnight in Mount Vernon, resulting in an estimated $1 million in damage.
No injuries were reported, but the fire department described the building as “a total loss,” WJBD reported.
Mount Vernon Fire Department along with the Jefferson Fire Protection District responded to the call at Sears Hometown Store and USA Mattress Outlet after midnight on Monday. Both businesses are located in one building on Broadway Street in Mount Vernon.
Firefighters stayed on scene for at least four hours and cited complications in the bitter cold weather. Water from the hoses formed ice on the ground, making the area slick for firefighters.
The state fire marshal’s office was investigating the cause of the fire by Monday morning.
