Illinois is No. 1, but not in a good way, population estimates show

Illinois lost more population than any other state between 2010 and 2016, new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show.
The data released Tuesday indicates the state lost 40,039 during that time. The bulk of the loss was between 2015 and 2016, with 37,508 fewer residents estimated on July 1 than estimated to live in the state on that date a year earlier.
Illinois topped the nation in the the number of residents lost during the six-year period, but was outpaced by West Virginia in the rate of loss. West Virginia led the nation by losing 1.18 percent of its population from 2010 to 2016 while Illinois had the second highest by losing 0.23 percent.
Each state bordering Illinois recorded gains in population, ranging from Iowa growing 2.9 percent to Wisconsin growing 1.61 percent. Missouri gained 96,882 residents for a gain of 1.74 percent. It added 16,796 residents in the past year.
