Smash-and-grab reported at metro-east jewelry store

A couple woke up early Tuesday morning to find that their jewelry store had been broken into near downtown Waterloo.
Scot Reime, who runs JSR Jewelry with his wife, Kathy, said the store was closed Tuesday after they found that a back door had been damaged and a few jewelry cases smashed. Reime said they weren’t sure how much of their inventory was taken. An alarm company notified Reime of the break-in sometime around 4:45 a.m. An officer with the Waterloo Police Department got to the scene by 4:53 a.m.
The business, at 201 N. Main St., has been open since 2006.
“One case they cleaned out quite a bit. In other cases, they took a little bit here and there,” Reime said.
“Not a good time of the year to do this, especially when they steal a lot of your stuff,” he continued.
Reime said he hopes to reopen the store by Wednesday, though customers may check the business Facebook page for updates.
Waterloo Police Officer Eric Zaber said that the investigation was ongoing. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
“This is not typical for Waterloo, particularly in the fact that it was downtown,” Zaber said. “This is not something, thankfully, that happens very often.”
The store said it turned over surveillance video from the scene, which was not released by police on Tuesday.
The Illinois State Police Crime Unit also arrived at the store Tuesday to process the scene.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Monroe County authorities at 618-939-8651.
