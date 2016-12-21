Belleville police officer injured when suspect resisted arrest

A Belleville police officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after attempting to arrest a suspect Monday.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., the Belleville Police Department was assisting Swansea Police in locating a suspect involved in a reported domestic battery. Belleville officers found a man matching the description of the suspect in the 600 block of Royal Heights Road.
Belleville police said in a post to social media that the suspect obstructed officers’ attempts to identify him and resisted when they tried to arrest him, injuring an officer in the process.
The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment, and the suspect was arrested. Additional information about the officer’s injury was not immediately available. The officer’s identity and the hospital where the officer was taken were not released by police.
The Belleville Police Department said an investigation into the aggravated battery is ongoing.
