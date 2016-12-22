Man dies in early morning St. Louis house fire

A man died in an early morning house fire Thursday in the 1500 block of Criterion Avenue, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
The house was already engulfed in flames when North County Precinct firefighters responded to the residence near where Interstate 270 meets Route 367. After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found an adult male had died. He appeared to be the sole occupant of the home. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.
The fire also damaged a neighboring home, though no one there was injured.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the fire.
The police department said the man’s identity will be released once he is identified and next of kin are notified.
Comments