5-month-old baby found safe after being reported missing

Less than two hours an Amber alert was issued for a baby who had gone missing Monday, the alert was canceled, and police reported that she was safe an an area hospital.
Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, Normandy police told the media that Eden Brooke Hawthorne was in good condition and was being examined at the hospital. Police said the baby had been dropped off at a random residence. The baby went missing Monday evening from a restaurant on Natural Bridge Road near Interstate 70.
She was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday night at Church’s Chicken, 7215 Natural Bridge Road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Normandy Police Department.
The baby, described as a white female with blonde hair, was in a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, Missouri license plates PN4R7B, with her mother, three males and a female driver. The mother exited the vehicle with one of the male subjects and entered the restaurant. The rest of the van’s occupants drove away with the baby still in the vehicle. Police on Thursday said the van had been stolen.
Possible suspects include an unknown black female, 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with short black, braided hair, brown eyes and wearing a yellow and black jacket. The second suspect is described as an unknown black male wearing a dark jacket. The third is also described as an unknown black male, 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with dreadlocks.
Anyone with information should immediately call 911 to contact the local police department or call the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.
