Snow, rain kick off holiday weekend; what’s the Christmas forecast?

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Occasional rain and snow, becoming all rain after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m, then patchy fog after 2 p.m. High near 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday night...Rain likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday...Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.
Saturday night...A chance of drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday...A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday night...A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Tuesday...Sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday night...A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday...A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night...A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
