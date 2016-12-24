Metro-East News

December 24, 2016 1:35 PM

1 dead in Christmas Eve fire at St. Louis home

News-Democrat

ST. LOUIS

Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a fatal fire in a three-story residence in the 5000 block of Minerva Avenue in north St. Louis city, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The fire was under control around 1 p.m., although the department said in a post to social media that one person had died in the blaze.

Further details were not immediately available.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos