1 dead in Christmas Eve fire at St. Louis home

Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a fatal fire in a three-story residence in the 5000 block of Minerva Avenue in north St. Louis city, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
The fire was under control around 1 p.m., although the department said in a post to social media that one person had died in the blaze.
#Update - One fatality; fire under control. Companies overhauling. Investigators responding. #STLCity https://t.co/Ps2TQHIL7D— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 24, 2016
Further details were not immediately available.
Comments