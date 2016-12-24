Metro-east business is destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve

A Marissa business is destroyed after catching fire on Christmas Eve, but there were no injuries.
Firefighter Kevin Leemon said the fire department responded at about 7:30 p.m. to Marissa Antique Station, 320 East Lyons Street, which was closed at the time. At about 8 p.m., the fire was reportedly through the roof, and all first responders evacuated the building, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
Leemon said the roof eventually fell in.
East Lyons Street was filled with smoke as firefighters worked. The road was closed temporarily because a fire hose blocked access. Leemon said six other departments assisted the Marissa Fire Department.
Information about the cause of fire and where it started within the building was not available Saturday evening.
The restaurant had been around for about a decade, according to Leemon.
Return to BND.com for more on this story as information becomes available.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments