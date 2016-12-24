Metro-east business is destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163 Pause

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

1:45 Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:30 Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner