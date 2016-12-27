Body found in vehicle pulled from Mississippi River in Grafton

One body was recovered Tuesday in a vehicle that was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Grafton lighthouse.
The Grafton Police Department and Jersey County Sheriff’s Department received assistance from several other agencies in recovering a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis from the river during the noon hour Tuesday. Grafton Police Chief Peggy O’Neil said in a news release that the vehicle was located approximately 30 yards away from a riverbank where witnesses saw it sink on Saturday night. Identification of an adult male found in the vehicle has not been released by the Jersey County Coroner’s Office.
“There is no indication of suspicious circumstances at this time,” O’Neil wrote. O’Neil said an autopsy will be performed on the body.
According to RiverBender.com, a family witnessed the vehicle go into the river. The family believed the man was trying to commit suicide.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems of Illinois, Jacksonville-Morgan County Dive Team and Team Water Sonar Search and Recovery assisted at the scene.
