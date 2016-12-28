Semi catches fire on I-270; traffic stopped on bridge

Westbound lanes on Interstate 270 going into St. Louis were expected to be closed for hours Wednesday as police and firefighters worked to clear a tractor-trailer that caught fire.
Illinois State Police said the truck driver escaped the fire and was receiving treatment from emergency personnel. The vehicle fire was reported before 6 a.m. on the I-270 river bridge deck. The cause of the fire was unknown as of Wednesday morning.
Police said drivers should take an alternate route.
New: EMERGENCY VEHICLES I-270 WB @ BEFORE RIVERVIEW DR USE ALT ROUTE (St Louis (city),MO)— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) December 28, 2016
