Metro-East News

December 28, 2016 6:34 AM

Semi catches fire on I-270; traffic stopped on bridge

News-Democrat

Westbound lanes on Interstate 270 going into St. Louis were expected to be closed for hours Wednesday as police and firefighters worked to clear a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

Illinois State Police said the truck driver escaped the fire and was receiving treatment from emergency personnel. The vehicle fire was reported before 6 a.m. on the I-270 river bridge deck. The cause of the fire was unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Police said drivers should take an alternate route.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

O'Fallon senior hopes to curb elder abuse, domestic violence

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos