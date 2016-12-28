TV show will shadow homicide detectives in St. Louis

A&E’s “The First 48” is bringing its television producers to St. Louis to shadow homicide detectives in the city.
Taping is scheduled to start in mid-January, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The show has filmed 16 seasons since its pilot episode was released in 2004. Videographers are expected to follow the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for the show.
Police Chief Sam Dotson told the newspaper that St. Louis’ participation in “The First 48” could help the agency’s reputation as well as boost cooperation in breaking cases.
The show attempts to track detectives as they work to investigate homicides, with the idea that if police don’t get a solid lead within the first 48 hours, their chance of successfully solving a case declines.
The first episode featuring St. Louis is expected to air about six to eights months after the the TV crew starts filming. New episodes are shown at 8 p.m. Thursdays on the A&E network.
