Rail car overturns at Wood River Refinery

A rail car overturned at the Wood River Refinery in Roxana Thursday morning.
The derailment inside the refinery complex was being handled by its internal emergency responders Thursday morning, according to local officials.
Workers at the refinery confirmed that the train derailment had occurred, but “everything is under control” and the situation was stable with no danger to the public.
The Wood River Fire Department confirmed that the derailment was being handled internally without their aid. The refinery has its own internal fire department, as does the Norfolk Southern railroad.
The Madison County Emergency Management Agency was notified, but was not involved in the response. EMA was informed that the situation was under control and was being handled internally.
Officials for the refinery and Norfolk Southern could not be immediately reached for comment. It was unknown if anyone was injured.
Built in 1917, the refinery is actually located in Roxana, but is called the Wood River Refinery. It is jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy through the WRB Refining partnership, according to the corporate website. It processes an estimated 166,000 barrels per day on the 2,200-acre site and employs more than 1,100 people.
