88-year-old dies after being struck by car debris from St. Louis crash

An 88-year-old man who was hit by car debris in front of a bank died from his injuries more than two weeks after the incident, and St. Louis police said they are still looking for a driver who fled from the scene of the crash.
The crash happened on Dec. 9 in the 2700 block of North Grand Boulevard. Police said a blue Dodge Caravan had struck a Pontiac Grand Prix, causing it to spin and hit the Lindell Bank building, located at 2745 N. Grand Blvd.
A man standing on the sidewalk in front of the bank was struck by debris from both vehicles. Police said he complained of leg pain after falling down and was taken to a hospital where he had been listed in stable condition earlier this month. He was identified as August Young, an 88-year-old who lived in the 3800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. Young died on Dec. 25 in the hospital, police said.
A 25-year-old driver in the Grand Prix was also taken to a hospital with injuries following the crash. He was listed in stable condition at the time.
Police said Thursday afternoon they were still looking for the driver of the blue Caravan, which had fled the scene, heading eastbound on St. Louis Avenue toward North Grand Boulevard. The investigation was ongoing.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
