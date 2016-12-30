Parolee who resided with judge is back behind bars; charges unclear

A felon who at one point was residing with newly-elected Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert was being held Friday in the St. Clair County Jail.
It wasn’t immediately clear why David E. Fields, 20, was in custody. He did not have any new charges filed against him as of 1 p.m. Friday. His bond had not yet been set.
Duebbert could not immediately be reached for comment.
Duebbert defeated St. Clair County Chief Judge John Baricevic in the November election.
Fields was convicted in 2013 of aggravated battery of a pregnant person. He was accused of sexually assaulting and battering a 17-year-old at Belleville East High School. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
After his release on parole in October, Fields was required to register on the state’s Violent Offender Registry. He listed his address at Duebbert’s home on Powder Mill Road near Belleville.
Duebbert has said that he was trying to help Fields get his life together and being Christian. Duebbert denied a romantic relationship between himself and Fields.
Fields moved out days before Duebbert was sworn in as a judge, Duebbert has said. Fields was 17 when the two met on the parking lot Duebbert’s law office in 2013. Fields had stopped to look at Duebbert’s car, and the two struck up a conversation.
As a result of the Fields’ living arrangements, Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson recently ordered that Duebbert, who presides in traffic court, would not hear any felony cases.
