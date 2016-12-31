Plane crash in Southern Illinois kills three

Emergency workers responded Saturday night to a reported plane crash with three deaths near Vienna in Johnson County, south of Carbondale, according to published reports.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office did confirm there was an incident along Crossroads Road, but there was no danger to the public. It could not release any additional information.
Television station KFVS, based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, reported a Piper PA-28 small aircraft has crashed under unknown circumstances near Vienna.
KFVS reported that the extent of the damage is unknown, but authorities have confirmed there are fatalities.
