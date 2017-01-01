Christopher & Banks moves into new location at St. Clair Square

The Christopher & Banks store in St. Clair Square has a new location in the Fairview Heights mall.
The store moved into a bigger space between JC Penney and Dillard’s, on the first floor of the mall, in early December. It previously was in a smaller space closer to Dillard’s, and in a temporary space near Macy’s, said Assistant Manager Candace Goeb.
Goeb added that Christopher Banks also combined with CJ Banks. Christopher Banks is for “Missy” and “Petite” women. CJ Banks is for plus-size women, Goeb said.
“We moved into one store, so everyone could shop together,” Goeb said.
New plumbing business
James and Dawn Dawley, of Caseyville, have started AXIS Plumbing. The business offers residential and commercial plumbing services.
James Dawley is a veteran plumber with more than two decades of experience.
He has worked with environmentally-friendly products, such as tankless water heaters and reverse osmosis systems, according to the Metro East Small Business Development Center, which helped the couple start the business.
“Our service territory spans Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties,” James Dawley said. “I’ve been in the plumbing field for more than 20 years and really have a passion for working with homeowners and helping them with solutions that they can afford.”
For more information about AXIS Plumbing, call 618-855-9622.
Christmas Cottage closing
Bob Bruns, who owns the Christmas Cottage and Home Decor at 705 Lincoln Highway in Fairview Heights, said the shop will close by the end of January.
Bruns co-owns the business with his wife, Mary. He said they don’t have time to run the shop and are planning to retire.
All of the fixtures are also for sale in addition to the merchandise. Despite the name, the store also sells decorations for other holidays, including Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, among others, Bruns said.
“We learned a lot in the last three years,” said Bob Bruns, who is also an insurance agent.
New day care space
The Rainbow Station Preschool and Daycare in Belleville has moved to a new location at 2511 Eastview Drive.
Rainbow Station’s previous space no longer fit the needs of the preschool and daycare, which saw enrollment grow, owner LaDonna Tunstall told the Metro East Small Business Development Center.
The business’ new location is more than 4,000 square feet.
For more information about Rainbow Station, go to rainbowstationchildcare.net or call 618-744-7477.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
