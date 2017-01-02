Popular Fairview Heights restaurant is closing after 40 years of service

1:13 It's a girl! First local baby of the new year born at St. Elizabeth's Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

0:50 Built by Battle designed to motivate you

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game

0:54 How much water should you drink?