Body reportedly found near Emge school in west Belleville

Belleville police and an ambulance crew were at the scene after reports that a body had been found near Emge Junior High School in Belleville early Tuesday morning.
Police at the scene would not immediately confirm the report, which indicated a body was found in a ditch near Emge on Westchester Drive about 5 a.m., according to KMOV.com.
However, it appeared a body bag was in a grassy area near the scene, with police and a crew from Abbott EMS. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., some of the first responders were seen leaving the area, though a police officer was seen walking around near a house where the body was found in an apparent effort to continue the investigation.
The Belleville Police Department had no information about the case on its Twitter site Tuesday morning.
The News-Democrat has a reporter at the scene and will have more on this story as it develops.
