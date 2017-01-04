Parolee who lived with St. Clair County judge is charged with murder

A man who lived with St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a killing Friday near Belleville.
David E. Fields, 20, was charged in a criminal complaint late Tuesday with shooting Carl Silas, 28, of Belleville.
The charges stated that Fields shot Silas in the face while committing or attempting to commit an armed robbery. The Major Case Squad was called out early Friday morning for a shooting at 2913 West Boulevard near Belleville.
Fields, who now lists an address at 401 N. 70th St. in East St. Louis, previously listed his address at Duebbert’s home on Powder Mill Road in Belleville. Fields was listed on the Illinois State Police Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth list after he was convicted of an assault on a 17-year-old girl in 2013 at Belleville East High School.
In exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated assault on a pregnant person, prosecutors dropped a criminal sexual assault charge against Fields. He was sentenced to six years in prison. After his release, he moved in with Duebbert.
Duebbert could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
Duebbert has said that he was “being Christian” and trying to help Fields turn his life around. Duebbert, who is gay, has said he was not involved in a romantic relationship with Fields.
Duebbert, a Republican, defeated longtime Democrat and former Chief Judge John Baricevic in the Nov. 8 election. He was sworn in Dec. 6.
St. Clair County Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson removed Duebbert from felony cases after he learned Fields, who was on parole, lived with Duebbert. Duebbert has said Fields moved out before he was sworn in as judge.
“The Court is acting thusly to ensure the safety of the general public, its right to a fair and impartial jurist, and to protect the integrity of the Court. Until such time as these issues are understood and resolved to the Court’s satisfaction, Ronald R. Duebbert ... is assigned to administrative duties,” Gleeson’s order stated.
Gleeson said Duebbert was “entitled to his due process rights.”
On Tuesday, Gleeson entered an administrative order removing Duebbert from all cases. Deubbert will continue to receive his $185,5000 annual salary, but will no longer hear cases until further notice.
Duebbert has said that he and other acquaintances of Fields were questioned by investigators, but that he had absolutely no knowledge regarding Silas’ murder.
Fields was being held Wednesday on $2 million bail.
Videos posted on Facebook depict Fields and Duebbert together. In one video, from May 19, 2015, Fields is seen riding in Duebbert’s Porsche while Duebbert is seen driving. In the video, Fields makes gang references.
In another video, Fields is in the passenger seat of a Porsche with Duebbert is driving. Fields said they are headed toward East St. Louis. He references his Versace pants. At one point, Duebbert revs the engine of the Porsche. Fields calls Duebbert “Dollar Bill.”
“We look like millionaires …” Fields said.
In a third video, again from May 2015, there is a four-door Porsche, a Panamera 4, parked outside the apartment building where Silas was found dead a year and a half later. Fields is seen with other people in the parking lot; Duebbert is not seen in this video.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
Comments