Parolee who lived with St. Clair County judge is charged with murder

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school? Pause

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:29 Looking for family fun? Eckert's Belleville now offers ice skating

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots

2:44 What does Ott's Tavern owner Terry Davinroy have planned?

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

2:15 Art on the Square Best of Show: Scott Hartley

0:39 Triad graduate wins best of show in Belleville's Art on the Square high school contest