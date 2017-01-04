Special prosecutor appointed to consider charges against Duebbert

A special prosecutor was appointed Wednesday to decide whether obstruction-of-justice charges should be filed against St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert in connection with a murder case.
On Wednesday, the St. Clair County County state’s attorney requested the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case. In the motion, State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly stated the subject matter of the case involves the offense of obstructing justice.
Duebbert was interviewed Friday by the Major Case Squad on the murder of Carl Z. Silas, who was shot in the face in front of two children. The Major Case Squad was called out on Friday at 5 a.m. after a home invasion and shooting at 2913 West Boulevard near Belleville. Duebbert, at the time, told the News-Democrat that his former roommate, David E. Fields, 20, was “a person of interest” in Silas’ killing. Fields was charged with murder Tuesday.
During the course of the murder investigation, the Major Case Squad requested charges against Duebbert, according to Kelly.
“These events have placed both prosecutors and defendants in an untenable position. The Major Case Squad’s application for charges against Judge Duebbert must be reviewed by a special prosecutor because any past or future decision by this judge, for or against any party, could be perceived as a response to circumstances in his own case,” Kelly said.
Duebbert could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kelly, in his motion seeking appointment of a special prosecutor, stated: “(The state’s attorney’s office) is unable to act on behalf of the People because the charges being sought involve a suspect that is a circuit judge in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit.”
Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson signed the order appointing a special prosecutor early Wednesday afternoon. Gleeson had already removed Duebbert from hearing any cases and placed him on administrative duties. Duebbert will still draw his $185,500 annual salary.
Gleeson’s move, Kelly said, was a “necessary response.”
The order appointing a special prosecutor stated that the prosecutor will serve at the pleasure of the Illinois Attorney General and may substitute her office as the special prosecutor, but the prosecutor will likely come from the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.
Gleeson has said that he intends to file a complaint about Duebbert with the state’s Judicial Inquiry Board. The Judicial Inquiry Board has authority to then file a complaint with the Illinois Courts Commission, which can penalize judges or even remove them from office. The Courts Commission’s options include issuing a formal reprimand, suspension with or without pay, and removal from office.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
