31 dogs rescued, 9 dogs found dead in filthy living conditions

More than 30 dogs were rescued and nine partially eaten dogs were found in filthy living conditions in a home in Benton County in west central Missouri, the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force said.
On Thursday, 30 Shih Tzu/Maltese-type mixes, ranging from 6-months-old to 15-years-old, and a Labrador Retriever mix were found after a concerned citizen called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
When the task force members arrived, they found the dogs living in a home with floors covered in feces and urine. The long-haired dogs have skin, ear and eye infections and internal and external parasites. Several dogs are extremely thin and several are missing eyes, the task force said.
Investigators also found nine recently deceased dogs that appeared to have been partially eaten by the other dogs, the task force said.
The dogs’ owner has agreed he isn’t able to care for the dogs and surrendered their custody to the humane society, according to the task force.
The dogs were taken to Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis to be examined by humane society veterinarians, cared for by shelter staff, and made available for adoption when possible.
“Obviously, these poor dogs have been suffering for a long time,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Our first priority is for their safety, health and well-being. Our expert staff will do everything we can to rehabilitate them and find them the loving homes they deserve. In addition, our ACT will continue to investigate and develop evidence in this case toward recommending prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and prosecutor’s office.”
Comments