Belleville police investigating armed robbery of Chinese restaurant

Belleville police are investigating an armed robbery that was reported at a restaurant on Wednesday night.
According to a post on its Facebook page, police responded to Wing China, 9 Bellevue Park Plaza, at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday. Employees of the restaurant told police that an employee was confronted in the rear of the business by a man who had entered the store through a back entrance. The man demanded money from the employees. Police said one of the two men involved in the incident had a handgun.
Police said the employees complied with the demands and gave the men an undisclosed amount of money. Police said there were no injuries.
One of the two men suspected to be involved in the incident was taken into custody Wednesday night. A Belleville officer observed a vehicle driving erratically while fleeing the area. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. One suspect was located and taken into custody. A K-9 unit from the Swansea Police Department attempted to track the other suspect. Residences in the area received a Code Red Safety Alert from police.
One of the suspects was described as a dark-skinned man who was wearing dark-colored clothing and a black stocking cap. The other person is a man 30 to 40 years old who might be Hispanic. That man was described as 6 feet tall with a medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a gray jacket.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments