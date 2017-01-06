Man faces up to 180 years on child porn, sex assault charges

A Godfrey man who pleaded guilty to child pornography and sexual assault charges was scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon.
David J. Von Bergen, 36, of Godfrey faced up to 180 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in October to two counts of child pornography and two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child.
He was scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Madison County.
Each count is a class X felony and carries between 30 and 60 years in prison.
Von Bergen was charged in 2014 after the Madison County Sheriff’s forensic computer crimes unit found evidence of child pornography and multiple sexual acts with two young girls.
He had a previous conviction of child pornography in 2001, which qualified him for an enhanced minimum sentence, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office has said. His sentences are expected to run consecutively, which means he could be sentenced to up to 180 years in prison.
Von Bergen’s father, David L. Von Bergen, also has been charged with unauthorized videotaping at Zion Lutheran Church, including the changing area for young altar servers. He was an elder of the church. David L. Von Bergen’s case is pending.
