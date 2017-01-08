Smoke in cockpit forces plane carrying Dallas Stars to land in Cahokia

A plane carrying the Dallas Stars landed safely at St. Louis Downtown Airport despite having smoke in the cockpit.
The Stars 737 airplane took off at 11:52 a.m. to head to Los Angeles for their next game with the Kings, but less than five minutes into the flight had to turn around because of smoke in the cockpit.
The plane was carrying 50 passengers, the team and its personnel.
St. Louis Downtown Airport Fire Department Chief Miek Mavrogeorge said they believe the smoke was caused by an electrical issue but that there was no fire. The fire department shut off electricity to the plane. Maintenance crews were looking at the plane while another was on the way to take the Stars to Los Angeles.
Stars spokesman Ben Fromstein said the team didn’t notice anything. “Everybody is safe and that’s all that matters,” he said.
