General Assembly close to requiring schools to test for lead

The Illinois General Assembly is a step closer to requiring schools to test for lead in their water.
Two years after originating in the Senate, a bill now in the House Rules Committee would require all schools in the state to collect water samples, and the owner or operator of the water system to analyze them, by the end of 2019.
The bill applies to schools that teach children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade that are hooked up to a community water supply and were built before 1987, the year after lead plumbing was outlawed.
The bill would also require the Illinois Department of Public Health to issue guidelines by June 30, 2018, that “require the mitigation of those lead hazards within a reasonable time after their identification.”
The measure would also require all community water supplies to “develop and submit to the Department of Public Health a plan to compile a comprehensive inventory of all lead service lines” in the system within 180 days of the law’s passage and update the list every year.
