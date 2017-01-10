Bost joins Ryan’s call for GOP to repeal, replace health law

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead Pause

0:39 Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

0:37 Dallas Stars plane makes emergency landing

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor

1:14 Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder